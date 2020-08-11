DFL Backed Keeler Projected Winner of 4A House Race in Minnesota

MOORHEAD, Minn. — There is a projected winner in the Democratic primary race for Minnesota State House in District 4A which serves Moorhead and Oakport.

Heather Keeler grabbed 1,872 votes to Chuck Hendrickson’s 956 with all precincts reporting.

Some last minute absentee ballots are still expected be added to the final count.

Keeler is an activist and was endorsed by the DFL party.

Hendrickson is a Moorhead City Council member.

They got into the race after Representative Ben Lien announced he will not run this year.

Keeler will face Republican Edwin Hahn in November.

Find complete election results here.