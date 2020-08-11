Michelle Fischbach projected to win GOP primary in MN 7th Congressional District

MINNESOTA – Michelle Fischbach is projected to win the GOP primary in Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District.

She is expected to take on Democratic Congressman and House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson in November.

Fischbach got nearly 59 percent of votes with 73 percent of precincts reporting as of 10:15 Tuesday night.

Air Force veteran and drone instructor pilot Dave Hughes got 22 percent of votes followed by Dr. Noel Collis with 14 percent.

Fischbach says since things shut down because of the coronavirus, voters were very willing to talk on the phone.

“Although a lot of events were cancelled, but, still, when there isn’t an event, we made our own,” Fischbach explained.

She hopes she wins in November and President Trump is re-elected so she can deliver his agenda to Western Minnesota.

We asked Fischbach if there are any areas she disagrees with the president on.

“I can’t think of anything at the top of my head right now, but certainly no one agrees with anybody 100 percent of the time,” Fischbach said.

Fischbach adds she’s not concerned the pandemic has suppressed the vote because many people requested mail in ballots.

Updated results can be found here.