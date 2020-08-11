North Dakota reports 174 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths Tuesday

Cass County accounts for 3,052 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 174 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths on Tuesday.

Twenty-six counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 43 and Stark County the second most with 28.

Two men and three woman died. All five people had underlying health conditions.

The NDDoH says a two previously reported cases from Barnes and Cass Counties were incorrectly reported as postives.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 7,885 positive cases, 55 current hospitalizations, 6,668 people recovered and 118 deaths.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 50s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from McKenzie County with underlying health conditions.



BY THE NUMBERS

368,487 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,774 total tests from yesterday)

171,858 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,019 unique individuals from yesterday)

163,973 Total Negative (+1,847 unique individuals from yesterday)

7,885 – Total Positive (+174 unique individuals from yesterday)

1,976 – Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing (+53 from yesterday †)****

3.0% – Daily Positivity Rate** (Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.)

430 – Total Hospitalized (+13 individual from yesterday)

55 – Currently Hospitalized (+7 individuals from yesterday)

6,668 – Total Recovered (+234 individuals from yesterday)

118 – Total Deaths*** (+5 individual from yesterday) (Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY