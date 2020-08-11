West Acres to require masks beginning August 17

FARGO, N.D.–Starting August 17, all West Acres visitors and employees will be required to wear a mask.

Children ages 5 and under are exempt from the mask mandate and visitors may remove masks while eating and drinking.

West Acres officials said, “This will work to provide the safest experience for everyone inside West Acres, especially as we move into the busiest shopping season of the year. We believe this is the best way to protect and support our guests and our community as a whole.”

Approximately 80 percent of stores in the mall already require masks.