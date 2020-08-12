A Team From The CDC Meets With The NDHD For COVID-19 Vaccine Planning

According to the Health Department there are three candidate vaccines, with one in phase three.

BISMARCK, N.D.- North Dakota was selected primarily because of the state’s immunization program, the CDC’s interest in coming to a rural state, and also to engage with the tribal nation.

The teams have spent time discussing the ins and outs of the program as well as the assumptions.

According to the Health Department there are three candidate vaccines, with one in phase three.

“We’re not sure when the vaccine will be available, but the CDC is telling us we should plan vaccines for as early as fall, and with sufficient numbers maybe later in the winter. Although, a lot of this is still unknown,” said Kirby Kruger from the North Dakota Department of Health.

The teams also discussed the limited supply of vaccines that are going to be available once out.