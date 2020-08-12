Churches United Launches Campaign To Provide Kids With School Supplies & Clothing

Churches United is expecting to have about 60 kids participating in this year's campaign.

MOORHEAD, Minn.- Adopt-A-Kiddo provides children from Micah’s Mission and Bright Sky apartments with school supplies and clothing.

The families will have to fill a survey where they talk about the kids likes, dislikes and hobbies.

Those interested will be paired up with a kid and given a list made by the family.

“COVID has kind of messed up all of our lives and changed it for a little bit, so we were kind of hesitant to see what kind of outreach we’d have,” said Brady McClaflin from Churches United.

With kids returning back to school, they knew it needed to happen, adding some safety precautions for everyone participating.

“We would ask donors to stay in their vehicles, and just give us a call when they arrive, so we can come out to the vehicle, maintain that social distancing and receive the donation or come to the front door and drop it off outside where a staff member will then come outside to take it,” said Hannah McMeekin from Churches United.

Churches United received more than 20 applications.

For them, it shows how even through a difficult time for everyone, the community doesn’t hesitate to give back to those in need.

“When a parent just said it’s pretty much Christmas in August, because this is an interesting time you know, for schools starting back up, you have to buy all the school supplies, you have to get new clothes. It really just was able to help out the parents,” McClaflin said.

“It’s huge. It means so much to me and just to see that even as we struggle to come together to help those most in need, it just blows me away every time,” McMeekin said.

If you’d like to sponsor a child, here is contact information:

Hannah McMeekin

Volunteer and Donations Coordinator

Churches United

hannahm@churches-united.org