City Of Fargo Asking Input On Major Construction On 32nd Avenue South

Engineers are hoping to start part of the construction as early as 2022 from 32nd Street to 22nd Street. The second half would go from 22nd to University Avenue Drive as early as 2024.

FARGO, N.D. — “There is a lot of asphalt that’s out there, some potholes and that’s really frustrating for the user so we start there. Even underground there is a sanitary sewer that’s been in for over 30 years, there is water mains over 30 years so even some of the stuff you cant see needs to be updated. So, that’s stuff we are looking at,” Division Engineer Kevin Gorder said.

Fargo is asking for your help on giving feedback on a large scale construction project on 32nd Avenue South.

Engineers answered questions and asked people to fill out sheets of paper on what they would like to see.

“How do we balance out that with the access for the people using the roadway and have businesses along the roadway?” Gorder said.

The project includes new concrete pavement, pedestrian facilities, intersection improvements at 25th Street South and utility and drainage improvements.

“It’s a two to three year process, it could be longer than 2024 is really dependent on federal funding and how that comes to us it could be ’24 to ’25, it’s hard to project that far out in the future what kind of funding is available so that will be a limitation there,” Gorder said.

Engineers say they will continue planning for their expected goals for 2022 and 2024 unless any changes are needed.

