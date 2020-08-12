Man tased after resisting arrest in Moorhead on Tuesday

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The Moorhead Police Department used a taser on a man who refused to comply with officers’ demands during a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

At approximately 7:37 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of 1st Ave N.

Police say 50-year-old Michael Coleman Brown was immediately confrontational and resisted the officer’s attempts to remove him from the vehicle.

Additional officers responded and a taser was used to remove Brown from the vehicle. Brown was arrested without additional force.

Brown has been charged with gross misdemeanor obstructing legal process and petty misdemeanor impeding traffic.

