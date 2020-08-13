North Dakota exceeds 200 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Cass County accounts for 3,088 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 201 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, marking a new single day high for the state.

Twenty-eight counties report new cases. Stark County reports the most new cases with 49 and Burleigh County the second most with 39.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 8,171 positive cases, 59 current hospitalizations, 6,953 people recovered and 120 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

379,934 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+7,182 total tests from yesterday)

173,019 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,021 unique individuals from yesterday)

166,869 Total Negative (+1,820 unique individuals from yesterday)

8,171 – Total Positive (+201 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,086 – Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing (+71 from yesterday)****

2.8% – Daily Positivity Rate** (Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.)

445 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individual from yesterday)

59 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

6,953 – Total Recovered (+138 individuals from yesterday)

120 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday) (Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.)

