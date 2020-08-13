Two People Arrested After Fleeing Traffic Stop & Letting Car Hit Light Pole

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Police in West Fargo arrest two people after fleeing during a traffic stop. They left the car in drive and it hit a light pole.

It happened around 10 Wednesday night.

Officers chased 26-year-old Cody Haman into an apartment building and believed he had a weapon.

They found Haman hiding in a bedroom and they found pieces of a gun that they say he attempted to hide.

He was arrested for fleeing, felon in possession of a firearm and for multiple warrants in North Dakota and South Dakota.

His passenger, 25-year-old Kiana Chenze of Jamestown, was arrested for fleeing.