North Dakota reports 152 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Friday

Cass County accounts for 3,104 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 152 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Friday.

Twenty-nine counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 31 and Stark County the second most with 25.

A 90-year-old man from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions died.

The NDDoH says a case from Stark County was determined to be from out of state.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 8,322 positive cases, 65 current hospitalizations, 7,066 people recovered and 121 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 3,104 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

385,320 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,491 total tests from yesterday)

176,603 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,563 unique individuals from yesterday)

168,281 Total Negative (+1,412 unique individuals from yesterday)

8,322 – Total Positive (+152 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,140 – Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing (+54 from yesterday †)****

2.8% – Daily Positivity Rate** (Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.)

455 – Total Hospitalized (+10 individual from yesterday)

65 – Currently Hospitalized (+6 individuals from yesterday)

7,066 – Total Recovered (+113 individuals from yesterday)

121 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday) (Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY