Hawley Man Re-Creates 19th Century Forge For Building Viking Age Tools

Swenson is working with researchers to help recreate tools from the late viking age based on archaeological finds from Scandinavia.

HAWLEY, Minn. — “This is Goose Prairie Forge; it’s a working blacksmith shop that tries to recreate the time period of about 1885 to 1910,” Goose Prairie Forge Founder Doug Swenson said.

Doug Swenson, a physical therapist, doubles as a Blacksmith. He got the design for his shop through interviews with retired blacksmiths around the region, which helped mold and craft the shop.

He says when he started up the shop, people didn’t believe it would become anything.

“Everyone felt it was completely obsolete. It was dead. There was no future,”Swenson said.

Years later, Swenson’s proving doubters wrong. His shop has grown. He’s gained attention from national and international audiences with appearances on the show ‘America’s Lost Vikings.’ He’s also traveled to Europe.

“Surprise, surprise, we have traveled the better part of the world, studying because of the shop and have people come here from Europe, all over Scandinavia to demonstrate and teach, so it’s been quite an experience,”Swenson said.

Swenson is working with researchers to help recreate tools from the late viking age based on archaeological finds from Scandinavia.

Swenson also works with universities around the area, teaching about Blacksmithing to college students. He also invites families to visit hit shop.

He says with COVID-19 causing heavy stress in people’s lives, the shop is an escape for people to enjoy themselves safely.

“They’re so happy to be here; I think for them to do the forging and produce is something they get so excited,” Swenson said.

He says the shop’s popularity has continued to grow as more people are showing interest in Blacksmithing.

“And I see that continuing throughout the fall, and we will be working out here all winter and all year round,”Swenson said.

Link for classes