East Grand Forks Civic Center one of four finalists for Kraft Hockeyville USA 2020

The grand prize winner will receive $150,000 towards rink improvements

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — The East Grand Forks community is up for a national recognition.

East Grand Forks Civic Center is one of four finalists in the 2020 Kraft Hockeyville USA contest. The winner will receive $150,000 for rink improvements.

The community was the driving force to get the arena nominated, posting photos and stories on social media.

If they win, the bulk of the money would go towards replacing the arena’s refrigeration plant.

“The Civic Center was built in 1974 and it was a community project to build it, where it was largely volunteer-led and donor-based to build it,” said East Grand Forks’s parks and recreation superintendent Reid Huttunen. “The way this has happened just carries that on even further to really prove that the community is behind the program. The community recognizes the importance of the building.”

Voting for the contest takes place beginning August 29th at 5:00 a.m. People can vote as many times as they would like at Krafthockeyville.com