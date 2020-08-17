Fargo business owner compares wearing a mask to helping out during 1997 flood fight

FARGO, N.D. – The man behind a Fargo creative services company uses his talents to remind people to wear a mask and help their neighbor.

Spider Johnk put an ad in The Forum on Saturday saying “In 1997 you saved Fargo by filling millions of these. In 2020 you can save lives, businesses and jobs in Fargo by wearing just one of these.”

The business owner wanted to share how people come together during hard times regardless of their political beliefs or background.

He got the idea after remembering his wife injured her elbow while sandbagging 23 years ago when football players threw sandbags her way.

“Lifting one of these doesn’t require a whole lot of strength. It doesn’t require a whole lot of effort or sacrifice, but it might make a big difference,” Johnk explained.

Johnk is letting businesses and organizations use the ad and put their logo on it for free. He’s asking you to email him by clicking here and use “mask ad” in the subject line.

He said as of Monday morning, he’s already had a half dozen businesses contact him to use the ad.