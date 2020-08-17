NDDoH experiencing COVID-19 software issue, reports 60 new cases Monday

Cass County accounts for 3,135 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 60 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Monday.

Fifteen counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 20 and Grand Forks County the second most with 10.

A 60-year-old woman from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions died.

The NDDoH says it is experiencing a technical issue with the automatic COVID-19 notification software resulting in some people not being able to get their results.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 8,647 positive cases, 55 current hospitalizations, 7,343 people recovered and 126 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

400,001 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,703 total tests from yesterday)

180,419 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+619 unique individuals from yesterday)

171,772 Total Negative (+559 unique individuals from yesterday)

8,647 – Total Positive (+60 unique individuals from yesterday)

Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing This number is unavailable and will be updated Tuesday.

2.2% – Daily Positivity Rate** Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

461 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individual from yesterday)

55 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

7,343 – Total Recovered (+94 individuals from yesterday)

126 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday) Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.

