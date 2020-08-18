Moorhead Public Schools Will Start Fall Semester With Hybrid Learning

The district is planning to transition to the designated school rubric learning model on September 21.

MOORHEAD, Minn.- Moorhead Public Schools will start the new year with hybrid learning.

“To acclimate staff and students to the new learning environments and to help students develop the necessary skills and prevention practices to ensure safety,” says Brandon Lunak, the Superintendent at Moorhead Public Schools.

The district will be moving between hybrid and distance learning based on the COVID-19 case counts.

“After our initial two week transition back to the classroom, with half of the students at a time. Throughout the hybrid model, we will follow the chart provided by the state. This means that whether or not our kids are attending and how much they are attending in person, is determined by how much community spread we are seeing,” says Dr. Jeremy Larson, the Assistant Superintendent at Moorhead Area Public Schools

For the board, there were four guiding principles that brought them to this decision.

The first was safety.

“Students and staff safety was our primary concern. These plans are based on the CDC and MDH guidance as well as contributions from the Minnesota Department of Education,” Lunak said.

Flexibility.

“We need to be flexible in order to move between learning models as needed,” Lunak said.

Equity.

“Every student deserves the ability to thrive, excellence comes through equity and that is our theme for the year,” Lunak said.

The last and most important one was community.

“We sought the input and feedback over the last two weeks on our preliminary plans from our staff and parents and are thankful that so many were willing to listen, and give their thoughtful and respectful input,” Lunak adds.

You can view the full report on the Moorhead Public Schools Return To Learn Plan here.