NDDoH resolves COVID-19 technology issue

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health says an issue with the electronic COVID-19 notification software has been resolved.

The software issue was preventing people who were recently tested for COVID-19 from viewing their results.

The NDDoH says anyone who wished to be electronically notified of their results will be receiving a secondary notification with an updated link to view the results.

Anyone with questions can contact the Health Hotline at 1-866-207-2880.