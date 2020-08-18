The Minnesota State Fair goes virtual

ST. PAUL, Minn.–While Minnesotans may not be able to visit the State Fair grounds, they will still be able to enjoy fair favorites from the comfort of their own home.

The Minnesota State Fair is hosting what it calls an At-Home Edition which will run August 27 through September 7.

The State Fair will be posting daily fun facts, demonstrations and entertainment, history, contests, activities and more to its website and social media channels every day of the virtual fair.

Additionally, the State Fair Online Marketplace is available for anyone looking to support more than 250 vendors who would normally be present at the Fair. The site features a description of each business, what they sell, a link to their website, their location at the 2019 State Fair and contact information.

For more information or to visit the Online Marketplace, visit: mnstatefair.org.