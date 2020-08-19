Interim State Health Officer Resigns As COVID-19 Numbers Keep Rising

It all comes as some schools welcome kids back this week for the first time since March 13th

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says the COVID-19 trend is not going in the right direction.

The state adds two more deaths and another 188 positive cases.

He also announced the resignation of Dr. Andrew Stahl, the interim State Health Officer.

Stahl is returning to private practice in Bismarck.

It all comes as some schools welcome kids back this week for the first time since March 13th.

“I do want to say that getting kids in school is one thing, keeping them in school will be the tough part,” said Kirsten Baesler, Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Baesler says between 7% and 10% of families are deciding to keep their kids home for distance learning.

She is calling on everyone to do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and allow kids to return to classrooms across the state.

College kids heading to school are encouraged to stop by one of the free virus test sites at least 5 days before you arrive on campus.

North Dakota University System’s website has the locations.