The F-M RedHawks and KFGO Host A Drive Thru Ballpark Lunch For The Community

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and KFGO host a drive thru ballpark lunch outside Newman Outdoor Field.

They wanted to give back to the community who has endured a lot during these last couple of months.

The free lineup lunch meal included hot dog, chips, and a drink.

Safety precautions remained in place at all times, and people were asked to remain in their vehicle.

“Everyone’s wearing masks and we have gloves on if they have any contact points and our interns are doing a great job. It’s a little bit wet, but it’s drying out now. Looks like we’re going to have a beautiful afternoon,” the CEO of Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks Brad Thom said.

They gave out about 1,000 free meals.