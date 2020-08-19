Two RDO Equipment Co. Vice Presidents Killed in South Dakota Crash

The crash happened on US Highway 12, five miles west of Groton, South Dakota
GROTON, S.D. — Two RDO vice presidents are dead after crashing into a dump truck in eastern South Dakota.

The crash happening Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 on US Highway 12 about five miles west of Groton.

According to RDO Equipment Company, Mark Kreps and Steve Connelly were killed.

They were both 54-years-old.

According to South Dakota Highway Patrol, the dump truck was making a left turn when the pickup hit it from behind.

The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.

