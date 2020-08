FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department has closed 42 Street S for a suicidal man with a gun.

The street is closed from 13 Avenue S to 9 Avenue S.

Officers have been on scene at an apartment in the 900 block of 42 Street S since 7:15 a.m. on Friday.

The apartment has been evacuated and negotiators are on scene attempting to communicate with the man.

This is an ongoing incident. KVRR will update the story as more information becomes available.