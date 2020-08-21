LIVE: March Your Mutt To Help Control Pet Population
4 Luv of Dog Mutt March Set For This Saturday
You can get your mutt out to support spay and neuter programs this weekend at the 7th annual 4 Luv of Dog Rescue Mutt March
This year’s march is at M.B. Johnson Park in Moorhead from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.
There will be vendors and a dog costume contest.
Because of the pandemic, organizers had to scrap face painting and the doggy kissing booth.
Proceeds help the rescue’s Spay Neuter Impact Project, or SNIP.
4 Luv sends teams to places where dog owners can’t easily find veterinarian services.
Organizer Kelsi Langlie says, “We take these clinics to the regional reservations where there just isn’t a lot of access to vet care, so it’s just to get that population under control offering services that they otherwise wouldn’t have access to.”