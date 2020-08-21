LIVE: March Your Mutt To Help Control Pet Population

4 Luv of Dog Mutt March Set For This Saturday

You can get your mutt out to support spay and neuter programs this weekend at the 7th annual 4 Luv of Dog Rescue Mutt March

This year’s march is at M.B. Johnson Park in Moorhead from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.

There will be vendors and a dog costume contest.

Because of the pandemic, organizers had to scrap face painting and the doggy kissing booth.

Proceeds help the rescue’s Spay Neuter Impact Project, or SNIP.

4 Luv sends teams to places where dog owners can’t easily find veterinarian services.

Organizer Kelsi Langlie says, “We take these clinics to the regional reservations where there just isn’t a lot of access to vet care, so it’s just to get that population under control offering services that they otherwise wouldn’t have access to.”

Click here for more information about the Mutt March.