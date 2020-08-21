NDSU temporarily suspends ACT/SAT requirement

NDSU is accepting applications for fall 2021 already.

FARGO, N.D.–North Dakota State University has temporarily suspended the ACT or SAT score requirement for students applying through Spring 2022.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NDSU decided to suspend the test requirement because of a limited number of tests and testing sites available for students.

Merideth Sherlin, Director of Admission said, “We don’t want students’ educational opportunities to be limited because they are unable to test.”

NDSU says it will rely on an applicant’s high school grade point average to predict their success in college. A cumulative GPA of 2.75 or higher is ideal, but students who do not meet that standard are still encouraged to apply.

