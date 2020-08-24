NDSU student government hands out Covid-19 welcome kits

Each kit came with an NDSU face mask and hand sanitizer

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU is making sure all of its students have what they need to stay safe while on campus.

Student government handed out hundreds of welcome kits during the first day of classes. Students stopped by the Memorial Union to pick up a drawstring bag filled with an NDSU face mask and hand sanitizer.

The student body president says it’s a way to help them get used to their new normal.

“It is just something that we have to adjust to and get used to. Luckily, a lot of us have had to wear face coverings this summer. Having the opportunity to hand out the face coverings and having every student receive a face covering I think really sets us up for success,” said Student Body President Matthew Friedmann.

The welcome kit is just one of many initiatives NDSU aimed at helping maintain a healthy campus.