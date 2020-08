Two Men Arrested For Numerous Vehicle Break-ins in Fargo

Logan Stenson / Matthew Logan

FARGO, N.D. — Two men are linked to several vehicle break-ins in Fargo that stretch back to early June.

28-year-old Logan Stenson of Fargo and 30-year-old Matthew Logan, with no permanent address, face charges.

Police say Stenson and Logan are suspected of stealing property from 19 vehicles.

Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office will decide on specific charges.