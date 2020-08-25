First two Vikings home games to be played without fans

EAGAN, Minn.–The Vikings have officially announced that fans will not be allowed at the first two home games of the 2020 regular season.

The games are scheduled on Sunday, September 13 and Sunday, September 27 in which the Vikings will host the Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans.

According to Head Coach Mike Zimmer, a track will be played at several stadiums to provide background noise for the players, but there will be no opportunity for the SKOL chant to be played during the first two home games.

Zimmer plans to hold Friday’s Verizon Vikings Training Camp practice at U.S. Bank Stadium to allow the plays to acclimate to the venue.

The team issued the following statement regarding the announcement:

“Over the past several months, we have collaborated with U.S. Bank Stadium partners, the NFL, the State of Minnesota and the City of Minneapolis to determine the best way to safely and responsibly host a limited number of fans at Vikings home games. We have sought to balance the opportunity to provide fan access with the responsibility to adhere to public health and medical guidance in order to maintain the health and safety of fans, players, staff members and the broader community. Ultimately, public health is our top priority.