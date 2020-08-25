Polk County Sheriff warns parents of dangerous social media sites

POLK COUNTY, Minn.–The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is sending a reminder to parents to monitor potentially dangerous social media sites.

The Sheriff’s Office recently became aware that teenagers have been using a website called Omegle.com to chat and video chat with others. The site does not require an account or login credentials.

Once teens are on the homepage, a link to Jerkmate.com, a pornography site, appears.

Investigators found that within seconds of entering a chatroom, teens would be sent links to pornography sites, asked for access to their social media accounts and were solicited to have sexual conversations.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office provided two links for parents to stay up-to-date on dangerous apps.

The links are below:

https://www.familyeducation.com/mobile-apps/a-complete-guide-to-potentially-dangerous-apps-all-parents-should-be-aware-of

https://www.familyeducation.com/10-apps-for-parents-to-monitor-kids-mobile-use