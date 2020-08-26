Clay County Sheriff’s Office Will Be Using Body Cams By The End of The Year

The cost will be around forty-five thousand dollars.

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office will have new equipment.

The department hopes to provide more transparency to the community by having deputies wear body cameras.

They also say this will help lower officer complaints, gather evidence, and assist in police accountability.

The sheriff says they have already received positive feedback from the community about the use of body cameras.

“This is something that we need to have. We know what our staff is doing out there and they’re doing good work and they’re treating people very well. This is just another tool for us to prove that our staff is doing good things out there,” Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting said.

A public meeting about the body cameras will be held at the Clay County Commission meeting on September 22.