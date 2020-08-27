Routine wellness visit at Sanford Health helps West Fargo girl with eating habits

Aria Traylor refused to eat most foods before being referred to the Sanford Pediatric Feeding Disorder Program at an annual wellness check. She is now eating on her own and consumes a full, healthy diet.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Micha Traylor is a mother of four, so she knows what a healthy child’s appetite is suppose to look like.

When her youngest daughter, Aria, turned a year old, she could tell something about her eating habits were off.

“All the other foods that we tried to give her she had been rejecting,” said Micha Traylor. “Things that we would get her to try, she wouldn’t want to touch them. She didn’t like the texture. She didn’t try it at all.”

It was at a routine check-up with their family pediatrician at Sanford Health that Micha and Aria were able to find a solution.

“This is a big red flag for me,” said pediatrician Dr. Brandon Meyer.

Dr. Meyer says this kind of issue is something that may not be be addressed if not for an annual checkup.

“If you are only bringing in your child if they have a runny nose or if you are worried they have an ear infection, you don’t get the chance to talk about some of those other things that are truly important for long term health as well,” Dr. Meyer said.

Dr. Meyer got Aria set up in Sanford’s Pediatric Feeding Disorder Program. It helps children learn to eat on their own and introduces healthy foods into a child’s diet with a rewards-based system

“If you have any concerns about feeding, you should definitely bring that up with your pediatrician,” said Traylor. “I never knew about that program and I am so glad it existed.”

Micha may have never learned about the program had she not taken her child in for a well visit during COVID-19.

Dr. Meyer says numbers suggest there have been fewer people visiting the clinic for routine checkups. He adds while this may have been the safer thing to do when COVID-19 first began, there is no reason to fear entering a medical facility, especially now that hospitals know more about the virus.

“I think it is one of the safer places you can come in all honesty,” said Dr. Meyer.

When the Traylors visited the clinic, they say there were few people inside and that they were given their own room shortly after entering.

Choosing to go in turned out to be one of the best decisions for Aria.

“She likes spaghetti now. She wouldn’t try it before,” said Traylor. “She likes broccoli. She likes oatmeal in the morning. There is definitely a lot of different choices that she’ll eat that she didn’t before.”