Body Identified As That of Woman Missing Since July

Erin Peterka's Death Remains Under Investigation

GRAND FORKS CO., N.D. — The body of a woman found near Arvilla, North Dakota on Friday has been positively identified as Erin Peterka.

The 35-year-old woman was last seen on July 31, leaving a house in Arvilla around 2 in the morning.

Peterka’s death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office.