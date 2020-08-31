North Dakota reports 114 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday

Cass County accounts for 3,526 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 114 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday.

Twenty-three counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 29 and Cass County the second most with 16.

A man in his 50s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions died.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 11,816 positive cases, 70 current hospitalizations, 9,295 people recovered and 143 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 3,526 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

1,920 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

471,211 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

114 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

11,816 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

5.94% – Daily Positivity Rate** Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

2,378 – Total Active Cases -103 Individuals from yesterday

114 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

Please note: due to a 24 hour reporting delay, the actual number of recoveries increased by 216; 114 of the 216 had a recovery date of yesterday.

9,295 – Total recovered since pandemic began

70 – Currently Hospitalized +2 individuals from yesterday

1 – New Deaths*** (143 total deaths since the pandemic began) Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY