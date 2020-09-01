24 kindergarten students quarantined in Thompson after student tests positive for COVID-19

THOMPSON, N.D.–Twenty-four kindergarteners at Thompson Public School are in quarantine after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent John Maus confirmed the news on Tuesday.

The students began quarantining on Monday, August 31 and will return to school on Monday, September 14.

Thompson Public School has a total of 71 kindergarten students that it breaks up into three sections. Only one of the sections is being quarantined.