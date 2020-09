Combine Operator Jailed For DUI After Flipping Machine Near Berthold

WARD CO., N.D. — An unusual story out of northwestern North Dakota.

A man is arrested for driving drunk after flipping a combine in a field near Berthold.

Authorities say 45-year-old Michael Carr was drunk when the crash happened.

He was taken to the Ward County Jail in Minot.

Police say the combine landed upside down in the field Monday afternoon.

It has extensive damage.