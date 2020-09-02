Fargo North Notifies Parents of Student with COVID-19

At the end of the first day back to school, the principal sent out a letter to parents

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo North is already notifying parents on the first day that a student has tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials reaching out to close contacts to stop the spread.

Below is a copy of the letter:

Good evening North High parents/guardians,

On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Fargo North High School received information that a Fargo North student had tested positive for COVID-19. We have worked with the individual to develop a list of potential close contacts and all have been notified.

In school settings, close contacts include students and staff members who were within six (6) feet of the individual for at least 15 cumulative minutes in a classroom, in other school spaces, on the bus, or at an extracurricular activity.

The North Dakota Department of Health and Fargo Cass Public Health are now reaching out to close contacts to provide important information that is aimed to stop the spread of the virus.

The Fargo Public Schools Smart Restart Plan, including further recommended protocols for positive COVID-19 scenarios and additional community resources, can be found online at www.fargo.k12.nd.us/SmartRestart.

Together, through our diligent efforts to follow recommended individual and collective health and safety protocols, we can limit the further transmission of COVID-19 at Fargo North.

If you have any concerns or additional questions regarding this situation, please be in contact with school administration.

Sincerely,

Andy Dahlen

FNH Principal