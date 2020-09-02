Moorhead Police arrest man after he reports his own crime

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The Moorhead Police Department arrested a man Tuesday night after he called to report his own crime.

Police say 36-year-old Matthew Gilbert called police at approximately 9:20 p.m. to report that he had “punched and cut” his roommate.

When officers arrived, they interviewed everyone who was at the scene and ultimately arrested Gilbert for domestic assault and second degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Gilbert’s roommate was taken to an emergency room with serious injuries to his face, neck and hand.