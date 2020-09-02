NDDoH encouraging students to remain on campus during Labor Day weekend

BISMARCK, N.D.–North Dakota University System students are being encouraged to stay on campus during the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

The North Dakota Department of Health says younger people are more likely to be asymptomatic and staying on campus reduces the risk of them catching or transmitting the virus.

Kirby Kruger, director of the NDDoH Division of Disease Control, said, “Every college student in North Dakota, no matter where they’re from, can help keep COVID-19 out of their communities. We are concerned that students who travel home may unintentionally infect a family member. If we all work together and keep doing our part, we can fight the spread COVID-19.”

The NDUS is working with the NDDoH to provide free COVID-19 testing to students as often as possible. An updated list of testing sites across the state can be found here.