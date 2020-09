LIVE: Gov. Burgum to provide update on state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D.–Gov. Doug Burgum is holding a press briefing to discuss the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burgum is expected to speak at 3:30 on Thursday.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 12,629 positive cases, 67 current hospitalizations, 10,051 people recovered and 150 deaths.