Travel expected to pick up this Labor Day weekend

FARGO-MOORHEAD — Although it won’t be as busy as Labor Day weekend in past years, a local travel agent says lines at the airport will be longer this Friday and Monday.

Tod Ganje with Travel Incorporated in Moorhead says a few flights from and to Hector International Airport will be full this holiday weekend.

Even so, Ganje says more people in our area are road-tripping than flying.

He says that’s likely due to schools being back in session and bigger cities with tourist attractions being restricted because of the pandemic.

Ganje says most travelers are going to see family instead of visiting popular vacation spots.

“If anybody is flying, I would say Friday morning or Monday night, just be prepared that there might be a little bit longer lines than we’ve normally seen all summer, but still a little quieter than we’ve seen in years past, too,” he explained.

Ganje says clients have begun planning winter travels, especially for the holidays.

If you are planning on traveling this winter, he says to prepare sooner than later.