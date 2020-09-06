Police Stop Loud Party Near NDSU, 15 Cited for Minor Consumption

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo police break up a large, loud party just off the NDSU campus early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a complaint call could hear noises from the parking lot at the T Loft apartments at 1515 11th Avenue North as they entered the building and followed the racket to a second-floor apartment.

A person inside opened the door and police could see a number of people. Some appeared to make an attempt to hide but everyone eventually cooperated and came into the hallway.

Approximately 20 people were cited for a loud party.

15 of those people were also cited for minor consumption.

All were released at the scene.

All but two of the individuals were NDSU students.