Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for DWI

Alisha Ettesvold has been placed on paid administrative leave

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — A Cass County Sheriff’s deputy is arrested for DWI in Breckenridge.

A spokesman says Deputy Alisha Ettesvold was arrested by Breckenridge Police shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

She started working for the sheriff’s office in May as a non-licensed correctional deputy in the Cass County Jail.

Ettesvold has been placed on paid administrative leave while an internal investigation is done.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his office will always be transparent for employee’s actions, both good and bad.