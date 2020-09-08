Monarch Butterfly Kill Off Called “Horrible” As Questions Arise About Mosquito Pesticide

Mosquito control experts outside of Cass County are also questioning last month's kill off

FARGO, N.D. — Calling it “horrible”, city and county officials say they are trying to make sure a massive monarch butterfly kill off doesn’t happen again.

Thousands died during aerial spraying for mosquitoes last month after a heavy rainfall in the metro and concerns about West Nile virus.

Mosquito control experts outside of Cass County are also questioning the kill off.

Vector Control Director Ben Prather says they didn’t believe it was possible given the dosage that was used.

Commissioner John Strand says he gets questions about just how safe the pesticides are that the city uses to kill mosquitoes.

“Permethrin specifically is the active ingredient most widely used in mosquito control,” said Prather.

“Permethrin is also found in head lice treatment for infants. Permethrin is also used on dogs for flea and tick treatments.”

Prather told the Fargo City Commission that this class of pesticides is the safest approved for people and it’s backed by both the EPA and CDC.