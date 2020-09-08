West Fargo Becomes 2nd Largest School District in N.D., Moorhead Numbers Also Up

West Fargo schools went back last week but they just now released initial enrollment numbers.

The district has 11,728 students in preschool through 12th grades, up more than 200 students.

That makes it the second largest school district in North Dakota behind Bismarck, Fargo is now third.

Moorhead Area Public Schools is reporting a record enrollment on the first day back to school.

They opened with 66 more students than last fall.

Moorhead has 7,153 students in K thru 12.

Students returned to a hybrid learning model which is a mix of distance learning and in-person classes, or Spud Academy, a virtual learning model available for families wanting full time distance learning.