Moorhead fire leaves family of six displaced

MOORHEAD, MINN. (KFGO) – A family of six was displaced by a fire at their home at 415 Sunrise Circle in North Moorhead.

Firefighters s responded to a report of smoke in the house around 1:30 this morning. Assistant Fire Chief Benton Hicks says they found the fire was low near the front door and it was quickly extinguished.

Most of the damage was smoke in the house. There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation

The Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing.