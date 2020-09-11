Area Firefighters Honor Those Who Lost Their Lives on 9/11

Last year about 40 firefighters took part in the event.

FARGO, N.D.- Family Wellness hosted its annual 9/11 firefighter stair climb to honor those who lost their lives during the World Trade Center attacks on September 11th, 2001.

Firefighters in the metro come together at the Family Wellness to climb the stair climbing machine in full gear in an attempt to reach 110 floors.

“110 stairs is what it was at the very top of the World Trade Center,” the Communications Director at Family Wellness Kelly Kuntz said.

The idea originated seven years ago by a West Fargo Firefighter.

“To honor those who gave their lives on 9/11 and so we’ve continued the tradition,” Kuntz said.

Hardwood Fire Department Captain Ryan Sherbrooke has been taking part in the event for the last three years.

He feels humbled every year and is reminded of everything they had to endure during their last moments.

“I mean when we’re up here, we weigh roughly about 60 to 70 pounds more than we normally would in just street clothes, and this isn’t even a fraction of what those firefighters were carrying. They were carrying hose packs, they were carrying tools, extra air bottles,” Captain Ryan Sherbrooke Hardwood Fire Department said.

Memories from what happened 19 years ago are still ingrained in his mind.

“We got a phone call from one of our other paramedics that said ‘Turn on the TV’ and ended up going down to our ambulance garage and watching the line of events unfold,” Hardwood said.

Memories that always bring back some unwelcomed emotions.

“Attacked, Vulnerable, couldn’t believe someone would actually do that to us,” Hardwood said.

But Captain Sherbrooke says he feels pride for what they’re doing and what it stands for.

“Me sweating here a little bit is nothing compared to what those families are grieving for every year,” Hardwood adds.