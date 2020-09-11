League of Women Voters inform voters ahead of Election Day

FARGO, N.D. – The League of Women Voters of the Red River Valley is getting Fargo-Moorhead ready for Election Day.

The organization is trying to encourage voters to get informed and to be aware of changes made this year. They will hold several events leading up to November 3 in person and online.

Their main goal is to encourage early and absentee voting to reduce the amount of traffic at the polls.

With election officials predicting a record turnout this year, they are encouraging voters to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines.

“The biggest challenge is how do you deal with a record turnout and provide for social distancing and masks and you know all that kind of stuff that gets a little bit interesting,” Cass County Election Coordinator DeAnn Buckhouse said.