Sen. Sherrod Brown shares why Joe Biden will fight for MN & ND

UNITED STATES – With only a couple of months to go before the presidential election President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are trying to lock in with voters.

Polls show Midwestern battlegrounds will play a key part in the election. A Morning Consult poll released Thursday shows Biden leading Trump 50% to 44% nationwide and 49% to 44% in Minnesota.

Ohio Senator and Biden surrogate Sherrod Brown says Biden is confident where he stands with Midwest voters.

“Too many dairy farmers have lost their farms in places like Ohio and Wisconsin and Minnesota and North Dakota. Too many farmers have been hit by low prices. Biden will fight for farmers. Biden will also fight for better middle class wages. When it comes to fighting for workers, that’s Joe Biden.”

Biden and President Trump will both be in Minnesota next Friday. Trump will be in Bemidji. Click here for more information and tickets.

Specifics for Biden’s event haven’t been released.

The two will have their first presidential debate September 29th.