KVRR Talks To Health Secretary About COVID-19 Vaccine Progress

FARGO, N.D. — In an interview with KVRR, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says three coronavirus vaccine trials are in phase three or the final stage.

More than 30-thousand people are in each trial which Azar says is unprecedented in size.

“We think it is very credible that by the end of this year we’ll have the high tens of millions of doses of FDA gold standard vaccine and many of hundreds of millions of doses as we go into next year,” said Azar.

Even though President Trump has said he would like to see a vaccine be put out before Election Day, Azar says politics will not play a role in review or approval of a vaccine.

In an interview with Journalist Bob Woodward, Trump said he always wanted to play down responding to COVID-19. He told Americans during press briefings Covid-19 was under the control and would go away.

There have been more than 194,000 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Azar says when the president spoke with Woodward on March 19th he already shut down travel to and from China and Europe, declared a national emergency and began 45 days to slow the spread plan.

“At every step of the way this president has been attacked by the World Health Organization and by his opponents for being too aggressive, too aggressive. He’s been transparent throughout this. He’s been aggressive with dealing with this. That’s what his actions show.”