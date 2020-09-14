Sanford offering flu blitz in Fargo-Moorhead area

FARGO, ND — Sanford Health is making it easier than ever to get a flu shot in a year when it’s more important than ever.

In the Fargo-Moorhead metro, Sanford Health has several new options available for people to get the seasonal influenza (flu) vaccination.

Drive through vaccination blitzes will be offered at the Fargodome on Saturdays throughout the Fall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to adults and children. Appointments are needed to control the flow of traffic. Call your doctor’s office or (701) 234-8830 to schedule an appointment. There will be multiple lanes for vehicles and those walking, biking or using public transportation. The drive through blitzes will occur on the following dates:

Sept. 19

Sept. 26

Oct. 10

Oct. 17

Sanford West Fargo Clinic, 1220 Sheyenne St., is hosting vaccination blitzes by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for adults and children. To schedule an appointment call (701) 234-4445. Sanford West Fargo’s vaccination blitzes are on the following dates:

Sept. 19

Sept. 26

Oct. 10

Oct. 17

All ages are welcome during any of the clinic dates.

The nasal mist flu vaccine will not be available at the blitzes Patients will be asked to wear facemasks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

If you don’t have one, Sanford will provide one for you.

Flu vaccinations are now available at all Fargo-Moorhead metro Sanford primary care clinics by appointment only.

Call your doctor’s office to schedule.

Also, for the first time ever, all Sanford specialty care clinics are also offering vaccinations this year.

You will be offered the flu vaccine during any regular Sanford visit.

For more information on how to get a flu shot, visit SanfordHealth.org/Flu.

Who should receive a flu shot?

Everyone ages six months and older should get a flu vaccination annually to reduce the risk of becoming ill with influenza or transmitting it to others. Certain groups are at higher risk and are strongly recommended to receive the vacation:

All children ages six months and older, unless advised otherwise by your physician.

Pregnant women and anyone who becomes pregnant during the flu season.

People 50 years and older.

Adults and children with certain chronic conditions.

To prevent transmission to high-risk populations, vaccination is also recommended for:

Health care workers.

Caregivers of children less than six months of age and adults over age 50.

Adults and children who live with children less than six months of age.

Adults and children who live with or care for persons with medical conditions that put them at higher risk for sever complications from influenza.

Additional information: