West Fargo High School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

WEST FARGO, N.D. – West Fargo Public Schools was informed of a positive COVID-19 case in a staff member at West Fargo High School.

Contact tracing has been completed, and all identified close contacts were sent an email notification.

The school district says students and staff have been making good efforts to wear masks, and practice physical distancing and hygiene.

As a result, less than 1% of the West Fargo students and staff that were on site during the period of contagion have to quarantine as a result of this case.